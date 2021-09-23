WATCH LIVE: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds weekly news briefing

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is set to hold a weekly news briefing Thursday morning.

Watch the briefing in the player above beginning at 10:45 a.m. ET.

Biden and Democratic House and Senate lawmakers met for hours of back-to-back-to-back private White House sessions stretching into Wednesday evening, convened at a pivotal juncture for Biden’s $3.5 trillion package as lawmakers struggle to draft details of the ambitious effort.

With Republicans solidly opposed, Democratic leaders are counting on the president to galvanize consensus between progressives and centrists in their party.

Biden first conferred with Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, then held separate sessions with moderate and progressive senators and representatives. The president listened intently, lawmakers said, but also indicated strongly he wanted progress soon, by next week.

“We’re in good shape,” Pelosi told reporters Wednesday after returning to the Capitol.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.