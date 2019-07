WATCH LIVE: House votes on holding Barr and Ross in contempt

WASHINGTON (AP) — Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says a planned vote by the Democratic-controlled House to hold him in contempt of Congress is nothing more than “political theater” intended to embarrass and harass the Trump administration.

Ross tells the Fox Business Network that his department has supplied more than 14,000 pages of documents related to the 2020 census and excluded only about 15 pages that the administration believes are protected under executive privilege.

The House expects to vote Wednesday to hold Ross and Attorney General William Barr in contempt for failing to provide documents related to a decision to add a citizenship question to the census.

President Donald Trump last week abandoned that his effort. He’s directing agencies to try to compile the information using existing databases.