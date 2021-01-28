WATCH LIVE: HUD nominee Marcia Fudge testifies before Senate committee

The Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs will consider the nominations of Marcia Fudge to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development, as well as Cecilia Rouse to chair the Council of Economic Advisers.

Watch the hearing live at 10 a.m. ET in the video player above.

Fudge is expected to speak about how her previous experiences as the mayor of Warrensville, Ohio, as well as a member of Congress, have prepared her for the role of HUD Secretary. She is also expected to speak about how the coronavirus pandemic has compounded the housing crisis, according to a prepared opening statement: “Although Congress provided $25 billion in rental assistance and the CDC extended the eviction moratorium, this is not enough at a time when tens of millions of Americans are behind on rent; almost 3 million homeowners are currently in forbearance; and another 800,000 borrowers are delinquent.”

Rouse, the nominee to chair the CEA, is expected to address the importance of using “the right data” in guiding economic policy, and looking beyond analyses that fail “to capture the experience of the many people who are left behind, particularly people of color,” according to her prepared opening statement.

