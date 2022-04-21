WATCH LIVE: IRS commissioner testifies before House committee on operations for 2022 tax season

Internal Revenue Service commissioner Charles Rettig testifies before the House Subcommittee on Government Operations on Thursday about preparations for the 2022 tax season.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

According the the subcommittee website, the IRS faces a backlog of 23 million pieces of correspondence from the 2021 tax season and has a long history of staff shortages thanks in part to budget cuts totaling $929 million from 2014 to 2019. The IRS workforce has been reduced by a fifth since 2010.

This is a developing story and will be updated.