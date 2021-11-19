WATCH LIVE: Jen Psaki gives White House news briefing

White House press secretary Jen Psaki is slated to update journalists on the latest news coming out of the Biden administration and answer their questions during a briefing on Friday.

Watch the briefing stream live in the video player above at 12:30 p.m. ET.

The briefing is scheduled to occur shortly after House Democrats passed a pared-down version of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda Friday morning, sending the bill to the Senate.

“The Build Back Better Act is fiscally responsible,” according to a written statement from the White House Friday. “It reduces the deficit over the long-term.”

<em>This is a developing story and may be updated.</em>