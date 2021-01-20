WATCH LIVE: Jen Psaki holds first White House briefing for Biden administration

After Joe Biden was sworn in as the nation’s 46th president, Press Secretary Jen Psaki will hold the first White House news briefing under the new administration.

The briefing is expected to begin at 7 p.m. EST. Watch it in the player above.

In his first hours as president, Biden signed a series of executive actions that reversed Donald Trump’s policies on immigration, climate change and management of the coronavirus pandemic. His planned actions include ending construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall, rejoining the Paris Climate Accord and the World Health Organization, and revoking the approval of the Keystone XL oil and gas pipeline.

Psaki said these actions are intended to provide “immediate relief” to Americans.

With Wednesday evening’s briefing, the Biden administration will resume an activity that fell by the wayside during long stretches of former President Donald Trump’s term. Trump often eschewed traditional briefings held by his press secretaries, instead choosing to communicate with the media directly or via his Twitter account, which was shut down following the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.