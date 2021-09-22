WATCH LIVE: Jen Psaki holds White House Briefing

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is scheduled to hold a press briefing Wednesday afternoon.
Watch the event in the player above starting at 1 p.m. ET.
This story is developing and will be updated.
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is scheduled to hold a press briefing Wednesday afternoon.
Watch the event in the player above starting at 1 p.m. ET.
This story is developing and will be updated.
Support Provided By: Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.