WATCH LIVE: Jen Psaki holds White House news briefing

President Joe Biden is meeting with a bipartisan group of state governors on Tuesday afternoon to discuss vaccine distribution.

The Treasury on Monday launched its $350 billion program to distribute aid to state and local governments, which is part of Biden’s larger $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package that became law in March.

Administration officials said payments could begin to go out in the coming days to eligible governments, allowing state, local, territorial and tribal officials to offset the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement came after the government reported Friday that just 266,000 jobs were added in April — a miss that the president felt obligated to address from the White House on Monday.

“We’re moving in the right direction,” Biden said. “Our economic plan is working. I never said — and no serious analyst ever suggested — that climbing out of the deep, deep hole our economy was in would be simple, easy, immediate or perfectly steady.”

Republican lawmakers have suggested that his relief package, with its extra unemployment benefits, has hurt hiring because people can earn more money by staying at home than working. But Biden emphasized that much of the money is still being disbursed and noted the new portal for state and local government aid.

“The money we’re going to be distributing now is going to make it possible for an awful lot of educators, first responders, sanitation workers to go back to work,” he said.

