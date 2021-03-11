WATCH LIVE: Jen Psaki holds White House news briefing

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki will hold a news briefing Thursday ahead of President Joe Biden’s first prime-time address to the nation since taking office.

March 11 marks a year since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. The novel coronavirus has killed more than 529,000 Americans — the highest death toll in the world — and left millions out of work.

On Wednesday, Congress approved the president’s $1.9 trillion “American Rescue Plan,” aimed at easing the economic impact of the virus on tens of millions of people. And the nation was on pace to administer its 100 millionth dose of vaccine as soon as Thursday.

Biden said he would focus his remarks on what his administration plans to deliver in the coming months, but also reiterate his call for Americans to continue to practice social distancing and wear face coverings to hasten the end of the pandemic.

“I’m going to launch the next phase of the COVID response and explain what we will do as a government and what we will ask of the American people,” he said.

