WATCH LIVE: Jen Psaki holds White House news briefing

White House press secretary Jen Psaki will hold a news briefing following the Senate’s passage of a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan supporting President Joe Biden’s agenda.

Watch the briefing live at 12:45 p.m. ET in the video player above.

With a robust vote after weeks of fits and starts, the Senate approved the bill on Tuesday, a coalition of Democrats and Republicans joining to overcome skeptics and deliver a cornerstone of Biden’s agenda.

The 69-30 tally provides momentum for this first phase of Biden’s “Build Back Better” priorities, now headed to the House. A sizable number of lawmakers showed they were willing to set aside partisan pressures, eager to send billions to their states for rebuilding roads, broadband internet, water pipes and the public works systems that underpin much of American life.