WATCH LIVE: Jen Psaki holds White House news briefing

White House press secretary Jen Psaki will hold a news briefing Tuesday as President Joe Biden adheres to an Aug. 31 deadline to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

Watch the briefing live at 2:45 p.m. ET in the video player above.

Biden has decided to stick with his Aug. 31 deadline for completing the U.S.-led evacuation from Afghanistan, an administration official said Tuesday. The decision reflects in part the U.S. military’s concern about heightened security threats to the massive airlift that began ten days ago.

A Taliban spokesman, speaking prior to word of Biden’s decision, reiterated that the militant group would oppose any extension of the deadline. It has allowed the airlift to continue without major interference.

Pressure had grown for Biden to extend his deadline, which he set well before the Taliban completed its takeover of Afghanistan on Aug. 15. It remains unclear whether the airlift from Kabul’s international airport can get all American citizens and at-risk Afghans who fear for their lives out be then.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.