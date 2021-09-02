By —

News Desk

WATCH LIVE: Jen Psaki holds White House news briefing

Politics

White House press secretary Jen Psaki is expected to hold a news briefing on Thursday.

The briefing is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

By —

News Desk

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Biden defends Afghanistan exit again as Taliban declares victory over U.S.

World Aug 31