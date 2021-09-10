WATCH LIVE: Jen Psaki holds White House news briefing

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is scheduled to hold a news briefing Friday.
Watch the briefing live in the player above, expected to begin at 2 pm ET.
PBS NewsHour will update this story.
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is scheduled to hold a news briefing Friday.
Watch the briefing live in the player above, expected to begin at 2 pm ET.
PBS NewsHour will update this story.
Support Provided By: Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.