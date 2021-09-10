Casey Kuhn
Casey Kuhn

WATCH LIVE: Jen Psaki holds White House news briefing

Politics

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is scheduled to hold a news briefing Friday.

Watch the briefing live in the player above, expected to begin at 2 pm ET.

PBS NewsHour will update this story.

