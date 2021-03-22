WATCH LIVE: Jen Psaki holds White House news briefing

White House press secretary Jen Psaki is giving a news briefing on Monday.

Watch in the video player above.

The Biden administration is scrambling to manage a growing humanitarian and political challenge at the U.S.-Mexico border. Stories of unaccompanied minors and families trying to cross border and of overwhelmed border facilities have begun to dominate the headlines and threaten to overshadow the administration’s ambitious legislative agenda.

President Joe Biden said Sunday that he will “at some point” go to the border and that he knows what is going on with border facilities. Administration officials say Biden inherited an untenable situation that resulted from what they say was President Donald Trump’s undermining and weakening of the immigration system. Critics say the new administration should have been better prepared.