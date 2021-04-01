WATCH LIVE: Jen Psaki holds White House news briefing

White House press secretary Jen Psaki will hold a news briefing Thursday shortly after President Joe Biden’s first Cabinet meeting begins.

The timing of the first meeting was deliberate: a week after the full Cabinet was confirmed and a day after Biden released his infrastructure plan, which will likely dominate Washington through the summer and shape next year’s midterm elections.

With the sales blitz for the plan just beginning, the focus of the meeting will be on how the package can help across government, as well on continuing to emphasize the benefits of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that Biden signed into law this month, said White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates.

