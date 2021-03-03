WATCH LIVE: Jen Psaki holds White House press briefing

White House press secretary Jen Psaki is expected to hold a news briefing on Wednesday, a day after President Joe Biden’s pick to head the Office of Management and Budget, Neera Tanden, withdrew her nomination as she faced opposition from key Democratic and Republican senators for her tweets.

The press briefing is expected to begin at 12:30 p.m. EST.

Biden’s Cabinet is taking shape at the slowest pace of any in modern history, with just over a dozen nominees for top posts confirmed more than a month into his tenure. Among Biden’s 23 nominees with Cabinet rank, just 13 have been confirmed by the Senate, a little over half.

And among the 15 core nominees to lead federal agencies, 10 have been confirmed, or about two thirds. Biden’s Cabinet was thrown into further uncertainty Tuesday after Tanden withdrew from consideration.