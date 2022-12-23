WATCH LIVE: Joe and Jill Biden visit Children’s National Hospital ahead of Christmas

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will visit Children’s National Hospital in Washington on Friday.

The event is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

On Thursday during a Christmas address, Biden called on Americans to “spread a little kindness” this holiday season.

Biden said Americans should look for ways to support each other.

“A simple smile, a hug, an unexpected phone call, auiet cup of coffee. Simple acts of kindness that can lift a spirit, provide comfort and perhaps maybe even save a life,” Biden said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.