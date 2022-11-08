WATCH LIVE: John Fetterman speaks on election night

Pennsylvania Democratic candidate for Senate John Fetterman may address supporters on Election Day, though the winner of the race might not be known for days or weeks as votes are counted.

Fetterman may address campaign supporters Tuesday night. Watch the event live in the player above.

WATCH LIVE: 2022 Midterm Elections | PBS NewsHour Special Coverage

Fetterman faces a tight race against his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, to replace retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey. Fetterman, the state’s lieutenant governor and a former mayor, has poked at his opponent for living long-term in New Jersey.

After Fetterman had a stroke in May, his doctor released a note in October saying the candidate has made strides in recovering from the health scare. As is common for people who have had strokes, he is still working to regain his speech, which was evident in his lone debate against Oz last month.

On Saturday, former President Barack Obama campaigned alongside Fetterman in Pittsburgh; they were later joined at a rally in Philadelphia by Biden.