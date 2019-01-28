WATCH: Judy Woodruff moderates conversation with governors working across party lines

A divided Congress just produced the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. Partisan battles in Washington won’t go away anytime soon, with another potential shutdown over border spending looming next month and the new Democratic-led House planning investigations into the Trump administration.

But as both parties clash at the federal level, some governors and state legislatures — including in key 2020 primary states — are forging ahead with bipartisan political agendas, hoping to make progress in areas where action in Congress has stalled.

On Monday, Republican Govs. Larry Hogan of Maryland and Chris Sununu of New Hampshire and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania are sitting down to discuss state-level politics at a roundtable event in Baltimore sponsored by The Johns Hopkins University Stavros Niarchos Foundation Agore Institute and moderated by the PBS NewsHour anchor and managing editor Judy Woodruff.

All three governors face legislatures controlled by the opposite party: Democrats hold both chambers in Maryland and New Hampshire, and Republicans control both state chambers in Pennsylvania.

Sununu — the son of former New Hampshire Gov. John Sununu — is in his first term as governor in a state with a critical early primary in the 2020 election.

Hogan and Wolf both won second terms in the 2018 midterms.

Viewers can submit questions for the governors at http://bit.ly/govsquestion