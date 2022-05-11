WATCH LIVE: Judy Woodruff on journalism ethics in a time of crisis | UVA’s Jim Lehrer Lecture

Join Judy Woodruff as she delivers the inaugural James C. Lehrer Lecture at the University of Virginia’s Miller Center at 1 p.m. ET on May 12. The new lecture series celebrates Jim Lehrer, cofounder of the PBS NewsHour.

Woodruff will discuss Lehrer’s journalistic legacy and how she has led the NewsHour, as anchor and managing editor, through challenging times ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol to the devastating war in Ukraine.