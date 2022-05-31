WATCH LIVE: K-pop superstars BTS join White House press briefing

BTS, the Grammy-nominated South Korean boy band, will join White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre at Tuesday’s press briefing.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET. Watch the event live in the player above.

Later, the band will join President Joe Biden to talk about “Asian inclusion and representation” and to address hate crimes and discrimination against Asians.

The musical group’s White House visit follows Biden’s recent trip to South Korea, a U.S. ally.

Biden has been outspoken about being committed to combating a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes. Last year, the Democratic president signed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act into law.

Biden and BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, also will discuss diversity and the K-pop group’s platform as youth ambassadors.

The band received its first Grammy nomination last year after releasing the song “Dynamite” as a gift to fans isolated by the coronavirus pandemic.