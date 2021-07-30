What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH LIVE: Karine Jean-Pierre gives White House press briefing

Politics

White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is expected to update journalists on the Biden administration’s agenda and answer questions during a press briefing Friday.

The briefing comes as COVID cases continue to rise, fueled entirely by variants of the coronavirus’ ancestral strain and largely by the highly contagious delta variant. At the same time, the Biden administration has attempted to engage communities and make vaccines more accessible. But those efforts are being undermined as rare breakthrough infections emerge among fully vaccinated people.

