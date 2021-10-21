By —

News Desk

WATCH LIVE: Karine Jean-Pierre holds White House press briefing

Politics

Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House principal deputy press secretary, is expected to hold a news briefing on Thursday.

The briefing is expected to begin at 2 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

By —

News Desk

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Why Biden’s approval rating is sinking and how Americans view democracy, justice

Politics Oct 20