WATCH LIVE: Karine Jean-Pierre holds White House press briefing

Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House principal deputy press secretary, is expected to hold a news briefing on Thursday.
The briefing is expected to begin at 2 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House principal deputy press secretary, is expected to hold a news briefing on Thursday.
The briefing is expected to begin at 2 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Support Provided By: Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.