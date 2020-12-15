Double your gift now with our
Courtney Vinopal
WATCH: Kayleigh McEnany holds White House news briefing

Politics

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany described Monday’s Electoral College vote confirming Joe Biden as the nation’s next president as just “one step in the constitutional process.”

Watch the news briefing in the video player above.

McEnany’s assessment is the latest example of White House officials declining to accept Biden’s victory.

McEnany was asked Tuesday by reporters whether President Donald Trump now considers Biden to be the president-elect and whether he plans to invite him to the White House.

She declined to provide such an acknowledgement, saying “the president is still involved in ongoing litigation related to the election. Yesterday’s vote was one step in the constitutional process, so I will leave that to him and refer you to the campaign for more on that litigation.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday broke his silence on the winner of the presidency after the Electoral College vote of 306 for Biden and 232 for Trump. McConnell said, “The Electoral College has spoken.”

McEnany says she has not gotten the president’s reaction to McConnell.

