WATCH LIVE: Ketanji Brown Jackson to be nominated as U.S. Circuit judge

Ketanji Brown Jackson is expected to be nominated as a U.S. Circuit judge on Monday.
Watch the event in the player above.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Ketanji Brown Jackson is expected to be nominated as a U.S. Circuit judge on Monday.
Watch the event in the player above.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Support Provided By: Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.