WATCH LIVE: Lisa Desjardins hosts the Bipartisan Policy Center’s 2022 Elections Summit

Politics

From the event description:

“Never before in modern history have election leaders faced so many simultaneous crises, from national figures propagating conspiracy theories to divisive new laws and court rulings to cyber threats from foreign adversaries.”

“BPC’s greatest strength is as a convener, bringing together the best ideas of elected leaders, experts, and practitioners with an intentional focus on getting things done. Join us for a day-long summit featuring five panel discussions with elected leaders and foremost experts, moderated by journalists on the frontlines of democracy, voting, and election issues.”

Featured Speakers:

  • Jena Griswold – Colorado Secretary of State
  • Maggie Toulouse Oliver – New Mexico Secretary of State
  • Katie Harbath – Fellow, BPC’s Digital Democracy Project; Founder and CEO, Anchor Change
  • Senator David G. Argall – Chairman, Pennsylvania State Government Committee
  • Miles Parks – Voting Correspondent, NPR
  • Lisa Desjardins – U.S. Capitol Correspondent, PBS NewsHour
  • Jessica Huseman – Editorial Director, Votebeat

