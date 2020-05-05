WATCH LIVE: Maryland Rep. Kweisi Mfume to be sworn into Congress

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Democrat Kweisi Mfume is scheduled to be sworn into Congress after winning a special election to finish the term of the late Elijah Cummings, who died last October.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is scheduled to swear in Mfume on Tuesday morning in Washington.

Mfume easily won an election last week against Republican Kimberly Klacik in an election that was conducted mostly by voters mailing in their ballots due to health concerns about the coronavirus.

Taking off his mask for a brief victory speech last Tuesday night, he acknowledged the many people “struggling at this hour to fight off the terrible disease of the coronavirus.”

“To them, to their families and to the families of so many others who have lost lives prematurely to this disease, I want all of you to know that from day one, all of my attention, all of my energy and all of my focus in the United States Congress will be on using science, data and common sense to help get our nation through this dark hour in our history,” Mfume said.

Mfume was flanked by his wife and a few other supporters who also wore masks as protection against the virus.

For Mfume, the immediate challenge will be leading in a majority-black district with a sizable area in Baltimore that for weeks had Maryland’s highest number of reported coronavirus cases. Democratic lawmakers have sounded the alarm over the virus killing African Americans at a higher rate.

Democrats outnumber Republicans by more than 4-1 in the district, which includes a significant portion of the city of Baltimore and parts of Baltimore and Howard counties. The diverse district includes areas of Baltimore that struggle with poverty and violent crime, and more affluent areas and such landmarks as Johns Hopkins Hospital.

The 71-year-old Mfume also spoke Tuesday evening of tackling challenges that include food deserts in poor urban areas, a lack of transportation and the need to modernize school buildings. He said people are crying out for change.

“I promise you that as your congressman I will use every ability that I have to bring about that change,” Mfume said after capturing an overwhelming number of votes in the city and strong majorities in both counties.

Mfume also supports stronger gun-control measures, including reauthorizing a federal assault weapons ban that expired in 2005. Baltimore had 348 homicides last year — the fifth straight year topping 300 — making it the city’s most violent year ever per capita.

Mfume is to serve the rest of Cummings’ term until January. Victory also means Mfume will run as an incumbent in Maryland’s June primary to be the nominee for a full term in November.