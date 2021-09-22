WATCH LIVE: McConnell addresses national debt limit at briefing

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is set to address the national debt limit at a briefing Wednesday after the Democrat-controlled House approved legislation to suspend its borrowing limit and fund the government, among other provisions.

But Senate Republicans are expected to block that measure. Congress needs to pass funding legislation by the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30 in order to avoid a federal shutdown.

