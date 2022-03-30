By —

News Desk

WATCH LIVE: Military leaders testify on U.S. activity in Europe before House committee

Politics

Military leaders on Wednesday testify on national security challenges and military activity in Europe before the House Armed Services Committee as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

U.S. European Command leader General Tod Wolters and Department of Defense Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Dr. Celeste Wallander.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

By —

News Desk

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By: