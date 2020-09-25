WATCH LIVE: NAACP convention discusses racial injustice, pandemic and 2020 election

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

During a year that saw a national reckoning on racial injustice ahead of the 2020 presidential election, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People–NAACP– convened virtually for its 111th convention amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Civil rights leaders are slated to talk about how the United States should respond to COVID-19, which has killed more than 200,000 people in the U.S. and disproportionately hurt Black and brown communities. They are also set to examine the role of racial injustice and dissect the Democratic agenda behind former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign.

Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., was among the first speakers to address convention attendees.

