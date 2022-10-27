WATCH LIVE: New Hampshire’s Senate candidates face off in 2022 midterm debate

Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire and Republican challenger Don Bolduc will debate one another on Thursday, less than two weeks ahead of Election Day.

Watch the event in the player above beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Hassan’s seat is considered to be crucial for Democrats who are hoping to narrowly maintain control of the Senate. The incumbent, who is seeking a second term this election, won by a razor-thin margin in 2016 .

Bolduc, a retired Army general, made false claims questioning the outcome of the 2020 presidential election over the course of his campaign. But the candidate has changed his tune over the past several weeks, including during a September appearance on Fox News during which he asserted that the 2020 election was not “stolen,” but voiced his belief that there was widespread fraud without providing any credible evidence, according to New Hampshire Public Radio.