WATCH LIVE: OMB Director Shalanda Young testifies on 2023 federal budget in Senate hearing

Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young testifies Wednesday before the Senate Budget Committee on President Joe Biden’s 2024 budget proposal.

On Tuesday, Young appeared before the House Budget Committee promising that Biden’s budget would create “an economically and fiscally responsible path forward—addressing our country’s long-term fiscal challenges while making smart investments that will produce stronger growth and broadly shared prosperity for generations to come.”

Biden announced a budget blueprint Monday that calls for higher taxes on the wealthy, lower federal deficits, more money for police and greater funding for education, public health and housing.

Appearing at the White House with Young on Monday, Biden said the proposal sends a clear message to the public about “what we value.” He outlined a focus on fiscal responsibility, safety and security and investments to “build a better America.”

The document essentially tries to tell voters what a diverse and at times fractured Democratic Party stands for ahead of the midterm elections that could decide whether Congress remains under the party’s control.

Biden is proposing a total of $5.8 trillion in federal spending in fiscal 2023, which begins in October, slightly less than what was projected to be spent this year before the supplemental spending bill was signed into law this month. The deficit would be $1.15 trillion.

