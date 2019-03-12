WATCH LIVE: OMB director testifies before House committee about Trump’s proposed 2020 budget

Acting Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought is scheduled to testify about President Donald Trump’s proposed $4.7 trillion for 2020 before the House Budget Committee Tuesday.

Included in Trump’s proposed budget is more than $8 billion for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, along with a surge in defense spending, the Associated Press reported, adding to an estimated $1.1 trillion deficit for fiscal year 2020. If approved by Congress, the president’s proposed budget would go into effect by Oct. 1.