WATCH LIVE: OMB director testifies before House committee about Trump’s proposed 2020 budget

Acting Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought is scheduled to testify about President Donald Trump’s proposed $4.7 trillion for 2020 before the House Budget Committee Tuesday.

Watch the House Budget Committee testimony stream live at 10 a.m. ET in the video player above.

Included in Trump’s proposed budget is more than $8 billion for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, along with a surge in defense spending, the Associated Press reported, adding to an estimated $1.1 trillion deficit for fiscal year 2020. If approved by Congress, the president’s proposed budget would go into effect by Oct. 1.

