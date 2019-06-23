WATCH LIVE: Paul Ryan and Judy Woodruff discuss the current crises in the world and his life after Washington

Former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan will sit down with Judy Woodruff in Aspen, Colorado today, to discuss his perspective on Washington since leaving government. The event will address:

How have the policies he helped implement fared under the current administration? What are Ryan’s views on current economic policies? He’ll address what is going well, what we can do better, and the issues he’ll prioritize in his post-Washington world.

The interview will be held as part of the Aspen Ideas Festival, and begins at 10:30 pm ET.