What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Judy Woodruff
By —

Judy Woodruff

WATCH LIVE: Paul Ryan and Judy Woodruff discuss the current crises in the world and his life after Washington

Politics

Former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan will sit down with Judy Woodruff in Aspen, Colorado today, to discuss his perspective on Washington since leaving government. The event will address:

How have the policies he helped implement fared under the current administration? What are Ryan’s views on current economic policies? He’ll address what is going well, what we can do better, and the issues he’ll prioritize in his post-Washington world.

The interview will be held as part of the Aspen Ideas Festival, and begins at 10:30 pm ET.

Judy Woodruff
By —

Judy Woodruff

Broadcast journalist Judy Woodruff is the anchor and managing editor of the PBS NewsHour. She has covered politics and other news for more than four decades at NBC, CNN and PBS.

@judywoodruff

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Jun 21 A firsthand report of ‘inhumane conditions’ at a migrant children’s detention facility

  2. Watch Jun 17 All of the Mueller report’s major findings in less than 30 minutes

  3. Read Jun 22 ICE raids delayed ahead of Pence’s ‘Latinos for Trump’ rollout in Miami

  4. Watch Jun 22 Future of Food: This genetically engineered salmon may hit U.S. markets as early as 2020

  5. Read Aug 29 After decades of pushing bachelor’s degrees, U.S. needs more tradespeople

The Latest