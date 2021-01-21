WATCH LIVE: Pelosi holds first news conference under Biden administration

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., will hold a news conference on Jan. 21, her first since Joe Biden became president and the Democrats took control of the Senate. This marks the first time in a decade the Democrats have held control of both the White House and Congress.

Watch Pelosi’s news conference at 10:45 a.m. ET in the video player above.

One of Congress’s first agenda items under the Biden administration will be debating the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package proposed by the president, which is intended to ramp up vaccine distribution as well as offer more financial support to Americans who continue to suffer from the economic downturn caused by the pandemic.

The House of Representatives impeached former President Donald Trump for a second time last week for his role encouraging a violent mob of his supporters to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The Senate is now tasked with conducting an impeachment trial in the first weeks of the new administration.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.