WATCH LIVE: Pelosi holds weekly news briefing

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., will hold a weekly news briefing Wednesday as a select committee of the House of Representatives moves forward with its investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

The select committee opened its first hearing Tuesday with a focus on the law enforcement officers who were attacked and beaten as the rioters broke into the building on Jan. 6 – an effort to put a human face on the violence of the day.

Tensions on Capitol Hill have only worsened since the insurrection, with many Republicans playing down, or outright denying, the violence that occurred and denouncing the Democratic-led investigation as politically motivated.

Democrats are hoping to win public support for the probe by reminding people how brutal it was, and how the law enforcement officers who were sworn to protect the Capitol suffered serious injuries at the hands of the rioters.

