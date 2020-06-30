What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Leah Nagy

WATCH LIVE: Pence delivers remarks to public health service employees in Rockville, Maryland

Vice President Mike Pence met with public health service employees in Rockville, Maryland today before holding a press event with members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

The vice president’s previously scheduled visit to Arizona on Tuesday was postponed amid a surge in new Covid-19 cases in the state. Pence will meet with Gov. Doug Ducey (R-Ariz.) in Phoenix on Wednesday. Ducey has ordered bars, nightclubs and water parks to close again for at least a month as cases continue to rise throughout the state.

Dr. Anthony Fauci noted the gravity of the risk at a Senate hearing earlier Tuesday. He warned that coronavirus cases could grow to 100,000 a day in the U.S. if Americans don’t start following public health recommendations.

