By —

Lisa Mascaro, Associated Press

By —

Zeke Miller, Associated Press

By —

Jonathan Lemire, Associated Press

WATCH LIVE: Pence speaks at campaign rally in Gilford, New Hampshire

Politics

Republican nominee Mike Pence is expected to hold a rally Tuesday in Gilford, New Hampshire.

Watch Pence’s remarks in the player above.

Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have launched one of the quickest confirmation processes in modern times. No court nominee in U.S. history has been considered so close to a presidential election.

McConnell was holding private meetings at the Capitol and later at GOP campaign headquarters to assess next steps.

Democrats, led by presidential nominee Joe Biden, vow a tough fight but need four GOP defections to block consideration. So far, two Republicans have said they oppose taking up a nomination at this time, but no others are in sight. Under Senate rules, Vice President Mike Pence can break a tie vote.

