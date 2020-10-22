WATCH LIVE: Pence speaks at campaign rally in Michigan

About two weeks from the U.S. presidential election, Vice President Mike Pence is making the Trump administration’s bid for a second term to voters in Michigan and Indiana.

Pence, who also ran the White House Coronavirus Task Force, has made the case that early actions from President Donald Trump saved lives.

But Trump on a conference call with his campaign aides Monday dismissed the cautionary coronavirus advice of his scientific experts. Trump also said that he believes he’s going to win the election, although allowed he didn’t have that same sense of confidence two weeks ago when he was hospitalized with COVID-19. Trump blasted his government’s own scientists for their criticism of his handling of the coronavirus and called Dr. Anthony Fauci “a disaster.”

“I leave here today with renewed confidence that if all of us do all we need to do in the next fifteen days to vote with a friend, tell your neighbors the differences this president’s leadership has made,” Pence told the crowd that gathered outside to hear his speech.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.