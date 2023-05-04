WATCH LIVE: Pentagon holds news briefing as Ukraine for new counteroffensive against Russia

Pentagon press secretary Pat Ryder will hold a news briefing on Thursday as Ukraine prepares to launch a new counteroffensive against Russia.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov has said preparations for the advance “are coming to an end.”

“As soon as it is God’s will, the weather and the commanders’ decision, we will do it,” Reznikov added in a online briefing on Friday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.