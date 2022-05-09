WATCH LIVE: Pentagon press secretary John Kirby holds news briefing

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby holds news briefing following Vladimir Putin’s appearance at his country’s biggest patriotic holiday Monday where he again justified his war in Ukraine but did not declare even a limited victory or signal where the conflict is headed.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET.

The Russian leader oversaw a Victory Day parade on Moscow’s Red Square, with troops marching in formation and military hardware on display to celebrate the Soviet Union’s role in the 1945 defeat of Nazi Germany.

But his much-anticipated speech offered no new insights into how he intends to salvage the grinding war, and he instead stuck to allegations that Ukraine posed a threat to Russia, even though Moscow’s nuclear-armed forces are far superior in number and firepower.

“The danger was rising by the day,” Putin said. “Russia has given a preemptive response to aggression. It was forced, timely and the only correct decision.”

He steered clear of battlefield specifics, failing to mention the potentially pivotal battle for the vital southern port of Mariupol and not even uttering the word “Ukraine.”

On the ground, meanwhile, intense fighting raged in Ukraine’s east, the vital Black Sea port of Odesa in the south came under bombardment again, and Russian forces sought to finish off the Ukrainian defenders making their last stand at a steel plant in Mariupol.

Putin has long bristled at NATO’s creep eastward into former Soviet republics, and argued Monday that Russia had to invade Ukraine before an “inevitable” clash. Ukrainian leaders and their Western backers have denied that Kyiv or NATO posed any threat.

As he has done all along, Putin falsely portrayed the fighting as a battle against Nazism, thereby linking the war to what many Russians regard as their finest hour: the triumph over Nazi Germany. The Soviet Union lost 27 million people in what Russia refers to as the Great Patriotic War.

He also sought to depict the offensive underway for control of the Donbas region in the east — Moscow’s focus after its abortive attempt to storm the capital, Kyiv — as a fight on Russia’s “historic lands.” He has long sought to deny Ukraine’s own 1,000-year history.

Progress in the east, though, has been slow-going, and many analysts had suggested Putin might use his speech to declare some sort of victory — potentially in Mariupol — to counter discontent over Russia’s heavy casualties and the punishing effects of Western sanctions at home.

Others suggested he might declare the fighting a war, not just a “special military operation,” and order a nationwide mobilization, with a call-up of reserves, to replenish the depleted ranks for an extended conflict.

Neither step was announced.

Critics said the speech skirted some uncomfortable realities that Putin is facing: With the campaign in Ukraine faltering, he has not asked Russians to accept sacrifices to weather the sanctions and diplomatic isolation.

He also left unanswered the question of whether and how Russia will marshal more forces in the face of significant losses.