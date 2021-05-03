WATCH LIVE: President and first lady give remarks at Tidewater Community College

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will deliver remarks at Tidewater Community College in Norfolk, Virginia, as part of the president’s push for education spending in his next major initiatives, the American Jobs Plan and the American Families Plan.

The remarks are expected to begin at 1:30 p.m. ET. Watch in the video player above.

Earlier in the day, the president and first lady visited a 5th grade classroom in Yorktown, Virginia.

Biden’s legislative proposals include money for programs like universal pre-K, free community college and safe re-opening of schools, among other things.

Together, the two spending plans have a combined cost of about $4 trillion, so many Republicans have signaled opposition to the proposals and their costs.

While in the classroom, the first couple spoke with students, asking them what they wanted to be when they grew up and how they liked remote learning.

The reviews on the latter question were decidedly mixed. This is the start of the third full week of in-person learning at Yorktown Elementary School.