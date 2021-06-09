WATCH: President Biden and first lady deliver remarks to U.S. Air Force personnel in England

U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in the United Kingdom on Wednesday ahead of the Group of Seven summit.

Embarking on the first overseas trip of his term, Biden is eager to reassert the United States on the world stage, steadying European allies deeply shaken by his predecessor and pushing democracy as the only bulwark to rising forces of authoritarianism.

Biden has set the stakes for his eight-day trip in sweeping terms, believing the West must publicly demonstrate it can compete economically with China as the world emerges from the coronavirus pandemic.

Before boarding Air Force One for Wednesday’s flight, Biden told reporters the trip is about making clear to the leaders of China and Russia that the United States and Europe “are tight.”

He is expected to visit three countries over 8 days.