WATCH LIVE: President Biden delivers remarks marking Disability Pride Month

President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on Wednesday marking Disability Pride Month.

The event is scheduled to begin 11 a.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

On Tuesday, Biden gave remarks on reducing health care costs, including for those with disabilities.

The passage of the expansive climate change and health care bill last month delivered key Democratic priorities to voters months before the midterm elections, including provisions to lower health care costs.

As a result, by 2026, Medicare will gain the power to start negotiating costs for pharmaceuticals and its beneficiaries’ out-of-pocket prescription costs will be limited to $2,000 starting in 2025.

But the most immediate relief will take effect in January when the cost of insulin for patients on Medicare will be capped at $35 a month.

The provision, a longstanding priority for Democrats, will bring relief to an estimated nearly 2 million people across the country who currently pay an average of $572 annually out-of-pocket for insulin, according to a recent analysis by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Also, for the first time in a decade, Americans will pay less next year for the monthly premiums for Medicare’s Part B plan, which covers routine doctors’ visits and other outpatient care.

The rare 3% decrease in monthly premiums — a savings of $5.20 for most — comes after millions of Medicare beneficiaries endured a tough year of high inflation and a dramatic increase to those premiums this year. Most people on Medicare will pay $164.90 monthly for Part B coverage starting next year.

“(To) millions of seniors and people with disabilities on Medicare, that means more money in their pockets while still getting the care they need,” President Joe Biden said Tuesday in a speech from the White House’s Rose Garden.

The decrease helps to offset last year’s $21.60 spike in monthly Part B premium costs, driven in large part by a new Alzheimer’s drug, Aduhelm, administered intravenously in doctors’ offices introduced to the market last year with a $56,000 price tag. Medicare set strict limitations on the drug’s use earlier this year and the drugmaker has since cut the medication’s cost in half.

Medicare paid less for that drug than it expected this year, helping shore up reserves that allowed the agency to set the Part B premiums lower for 2023, the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare said in a statement Tuesday. Other Medicare services and items were lower than expected, too, but Medicare officials did not answer The Associated Press’ questions for details on those savings.

The lower Medicare premiums were announced just as roughly 66 million Americans are waiting to see how much their Social Security checks might increase next year. The cost-of-living increase to Social Security checks could be historic at around 8.7% next year according to an estimate by The Senior Citizen League, a Virginia nonprofit that advocates for seniors.