WATCH LIVE: President Biden delivers remarks on January jobs report

President Joe Biden delivers remarks Friday on the January jobs report which says U.S. employers added 467,000 jobs in that month despite a wave of omicron infections that sickened millions of workers, kept many consumers at home and left businesses from restaurants to manufacturers short-staffed.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10:45 a.m. ET.

The Labor Department’s report Friday also showed the unemployment rate ticked up from 3.9% to 4%. Estimated job growth for December was also revised much higher, from 199,000 to 510,000.

The strong hiring gain, which was unexpected, demonstrates the eagerness of many employers to hire even as the pandemic maintains its grip on the economy. Businesses appear to have seen the omicron wave as having, at most, a temporary impact on the economy and remain confident about longer-term growth.

