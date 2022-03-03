WATCH: President Biden signs Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault Act

President Biden signed the Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault Act on Thursday.

The legislation barrs contracts that force people to settle sexual assault or harassment cases through arbitration rather than in court, a process that often benefits employers and keeps misconduct allegations from becoming public.

The widespread practice of including forced arbitration in employment contracts has come under fire in recent years for shielding companies and perpetrators, forcing employees to privately settle claims of sexual assault or harassment without a jury and a chance to appeal the decision.

Business groups and other defenders of arbitration argue it is a faster and less costly way to resolve disputes.

