WATCH LIVE: President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden welcome Team USA Olympians to the White House

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Wednesday welcome Team USA Olympians to the White House.
The event is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. ET. Watch in the player above.
The White House reception will celebrate athletes from both the 2020 Tokyo summer games as well as the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
