Courtney Vinopal
WATCH LIVE: Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds White House news briefing

Politics

Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany will hold a news briefing at the White House on Sept. 3.

Watch the briefing live at 1 p.m. ET in the video player above.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.

Courtney Vinopal is a general assignment reporter at the PBS NewsHour.

The Latest