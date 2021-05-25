WATCH LIVE: Psaki holds news briefing as U.S. reaches 50% of adults fully vaccinated

White House press secretary Jen Psaki will hold a news briefing Tuesday following an announcement that 50 percent of American adults are expected to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

Watch the briefing live at 12:30 p.m. in the video player above.

President Joe Biden previously set a goal of having 70% of all adults receiving at least one dose of the vaccine by July 4th.

The White House has ramped up is vaccine distribution, and coronavirus case and deaths have dramatically fallen across the nation.

There are currently three vaccines in use in the United States. The Biden administration has increased the number of inoculations it is exporting to other nations.