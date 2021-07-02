What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

WATCH LIVE: Psaki holds White House briefing after Biden consoles families affected by building collapse

Politics

U.S. President Joe Biden returned to the White House on Thursday, after his trip to Surfside, Florida.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki will hold a White House briefing at 1 p.m. Eastern. Watch her remarks in the player above.

The president went there to meet with rescue workers and comfort families affected by the Florida condo collapse.

The president told family members to “never give up hope” even as the search for survivors paused early Thursday.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Here’s where search and rescue efforts stand 5 days since Surfside condo collapse

Nation Jun 28