WATCH LIVE: Psaki holds White House briefing after Biden consoles families affected by building collapse

U.S. President Joe Biden returned to the White House on Thursday, after his trip to Surfside, Florida.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki will hold a White House briefing at 1 p.m. Eastern. Watch her remarks in the player above.

The president went there to meet with rescue workers and comfort families affected by the Florida condo collapse.

The president told family members to “never give up hope” even as the search for survivors paused early Thursday.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.